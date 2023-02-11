"He knows how to win" - Oleksandr Zinchenko claims new Arsenal signing is a 'big personality' who will help them win 

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko praised winter signing Jorginho, claiming that he could help the Gunners progress further.

The north London side looked to reinforce their midfield in the January transfer window and made an attempt to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. However, their bids were rejected by the Seagulls.

The Gunners eventually signed Jorginho from rivals Chelsea for £12 million and sent out Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan to Crystal Palace.

Speaking about Arsenal's new recruit, Zinchenko pointed out Jorginho's personality, telling VBET News:

"He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well. He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure he’s going to help us a lot."

Jorginho made his debut for the Gunners in their 1-0 loss against Everton at Goodison Park on February 4.

The Italian midfielder has been in the Premier League for over four years now, having joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018. He made 213 appearances for the Blues, registering 29 goals and nine assists.

Jorginho helped them win the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2021 and also played a key role in Italy's Euros triumph in 2021. His exploits led him to a third-place finish in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

With Arsenal establishing a five-point lead in the Premier League title race, Jorginho's experience could help them get past the finish line.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides an update on Gabriel Jesus' fitness

The Gunners will host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, February 11. In a pre-match press conference, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about Gabriel Jesus' recovery from a knee injury.

He said (via Arsenal.com):

"Gabby is doing really well. He’s already been outside a little bit but it’s still early stages. He keeps pushing everybody every single day, but we need to respect some timelines and processes. He’s doing really well."

Speaking about the striker's potential return, Arteta said:

"It’s still too far off that. You have to see how he reacts now when you start to put some load to the knee and get some movement and actions that are not controlled as the ones he’s been doing and where he’s comfortable as well to go to the next stage."

Arsenal signed Jesus from Manchester City last summer and he has contributed five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

The Brazilian striker picked up a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and had to undergo surgery.

