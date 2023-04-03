"He didn't leave like he should have" - Thierry Henry wants PSG superstar Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has urged Lionel Messi to return to the Catalan giants this summer. Henry's comments came after the Argentine was booed by fans at the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fell to their second consecutive home defeat in Ligue 1.

PSG lost to Lyon on Sunday, April 2, after facing defeat against Rennes at home in their last match before the international break. The loss left them just six points ahead of second-placed Lens in the league table after 29 games.

The PSG home crowd whistled and booed their players off the field after the Lyon defeat, which included Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Speaking on Amazon Prime after the match, Henry urged the former Barcelona star to return to the club this summer.

He also pointed out Messi's numbers in the league this season. The Argentine has scored 13 and assisted as many goals in Ligue 1 this season.

“It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc. You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season,” Henry said.

The Frenchman then proceeded to highlight his unceremonious exit from Barcelona in the 2021 summer window, projecting it as one of the reasons why Messi should return to Camp Nou.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk 🗣️



Thierry Henry: “Messi must return to Barcelona for the love of football and because he didn't leave like he should have.” @PVSportFR 🗣️ Thierry Henry: “Messi must return to Barcelona for the love of football and because he didn't leave like he should have.” @PVSportFR 📹🗣️🇫🇷 https://t.co/D5VkMFPpCz

“Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe. After that, I don’t know what he will do. Messi must return to Barcelona for the love of football and because he didn't leave like he should have,” he added.

Lionel Messi approaching the end of his contract at PSG

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG is due to expire this summer with little clarity over his future beyond that. Reports claim the French giants have tabled an extension offer but the Argentine is yet to make a decision.

Barcelona are said to be interested in a possible reunion while Inter Milan have been credited with an interest as well. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and the MLS are also reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Poll : 0 votes