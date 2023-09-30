"He was like a father to me" - PSG loanee opens up on relationship with Neymar 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Xavi Simons recently spoke about the bond he shared with former Barcelona star Neymar, who completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal this summer.

Simons is currently on a season-long loan with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. After impressing for PSV Eindhoven with 22 goals and 12 assists in the 2022/23 season, the 20-year-old forward was brought back to Paris. PSG, who let go of the player in 2022, triggered the player's buy-back clause, reported to be around €6 million.

The two shared time with one another while the Brazil international played for Barcelona. At the time, Simons was coming up the youth ranks at the Catalan club before deciding to move to PSG.

In an interview with Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze, he said (via Get Football News France):

"He already knew me from Barcelona and was like a father to me. I will be eternally grateful to him for that. It was a big dream to play with my idol and he’s still an important person for me."

Simons added:

"It’s not easy to come into a big team as a young player, with your idols and great stars and Neymar has taken on this role as a father. I am very grateful to him for that."

The two were reunited at PSG once Simons decided to join the club's youth side in 2019. By then, the 31-year-old forward had already joined the Parisian outfit for a staggering €222 million (in 2017).

So far, the Netherlands international Simons has registered just 11 appearances for PSG's senior men's team, managing one assist. He will be aiming to match the stunning 118 goals and 77 assists Neymar recorded at the Parc des Princes.

How has Neymar fared in the Saudi Pro League?

Al Hilal v Al Shabab: Saudi Pro League

Neymar was among the top European talents to join the Saudi Pro League this summer. Stars including Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane, among others, have joined the league.

After joining Al-Hilal in a €90 million deal, the former Barcelona man was unfit for his first few games. He missed the first four league matches due to a muscular problem.

Since returning to action, Neymar has managed just two starts for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia's top-tier football competition. From his three appearances, the attacker has registered three assists and still awaits his first league goal.

Up next for the ex-PSG star's club is an AFC Champions League away fixture against Nassaji Mazandaran on October 3.