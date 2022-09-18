"He is like Messi three years ago" - Lothar Matthaus compares 19-year-old sensation with PSG superstar

Former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus has heaped praise on promising Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, comparing him with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

Musiala, 19, has established himself as a first-team player at the Allianz Arena since his debut in June 2020. After spending eight years in Chelsea's youth set-up, he joined Bayern Munich for €200,000 in the summer of 2019 and immediately shot to fame.

A technical dribbler adept at operating in multiple roles, Musiala has been a regular for Germany in the past 18 months or so. A former England U21 international, he chose to play for his birth nation in February 2021 and has earned 15 international caps since then.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Matthaus lauded Musiala and likened his style of play with Messi's. The Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Cup winner also said that the teenage sensation has a huge future. He said:

"You gave the best player from the young English generation to Germany – Musiala. I have a son who is eight years old. I have to buy the Bayern Munich shirts with No 42 on the back and the Germany shirt with No 14. My son is crazy about Musiala."

He continued:

"So, thank you England for giving him to us! I do not know why you did not fight more to keep this player in the English shirt. We are so happy to have him. When he is on the field, he is like Messi three years ago."

Matthaus added:

"He has everything. Fast, good dribbling, the last pass; he can score. He gets the ball and always goes forward – like me, against Yugoslavia. He is also learning to work better for the defence. He is becoming the complete player. In the future, he will be one of the very best players in the world."

Musiala has opened his 2022-23 campaign brilliantly, registering six goals and three assists in ten appearances across competitions. He has won eight trophies with Bayern Munich.

Jamal Musiala opens up about his love for PSG star Lionel Messi

Speaking to BILD, Jamal Musiala said that he was an admirer of Barcelona and Lionel Messi while growing up. He said:

"FC Barcelona were my go-to team, my favourite team. I had a Messi shirt. The midfield with Xavi, Iniesta, and Busquets – that fascinated me. I could always watch their games again and again."

Musiala started in his team's 2-0 home win over Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League Group C fixture on September 13.

