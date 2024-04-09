“He is a little bit flimsy and flaky” - Andy Townsend claims ‘great’ Arsenal star is ‘vulnerable’ at the same time

Pundit Andy Townsend has labelled Arsenal and Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko as the current weak link in the Gunners' team this season. The former Chelsea player made this known ahead of Arsenal's crucial UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta's men have been in incredible form during the ongoing 2023-24 season. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and are also in contention for a place in the semi-final of the UCL.

Arsenal have great strength across almost every department this season, and it's very difficult to spot a weakness in their current team. The North London giants have scored the most goals in the league this season (75) and conceded the least number of goals this season (24).

Despite their level of dominance and lack of weakness thus far, Andy Townsend believes that Zinchenko could be a weak link for the Gunners. He went further to label the former Manchester City player as "vulnerable" during games.

In his words via talkSPORTS, Townsend said:

"The only area for Arsenal Zinchenko is a great footballer he is a little bit flimsy and flaky and a can't recover."

He continued:

"When Kyle Walker, if he ever makes a mistake, he can recover. Zinchenko, if he gets caught, he is a bit vulnerable there, so they have got Tomiyasu now, they have got Kiwior who has stepped in and has done really well."

How has Oleksandr Zinchenko performed for Arsenal this season?

The 27-year-old Ukraine international is currently in his second season at the Emirates Stadium since joining from rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for £32 million.

Zinchenko has played a part in the Gunners' title charge this season, as they aim to win their very first PL title since 2003.

The midfielder, who also operates as a makeshit left-back for the Gunners, has made a combined total of 31 appearances for Arteta's team this season. He has also registered a total of one goal and two assists across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Zinchenko would be hoping to play a key part in the Gunners' quarterfinal Champions League game against Bayern Munich later tonight at the Emirates Stadium.

