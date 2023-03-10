"He’ll be keen" - Liverpool backed to sign 27-year-old midfielder on a free transfer

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has backed Liverpool to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The France international is in the final four months of his contract and wants to leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent this summer. He is apparently on the hunt for a big contract and has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Manchester City.

McManus, who also played for Dundee and Falkirk, told Football Insider:

"I think Rabiot is excellent. Liverpool are going to be in the market for two, maybe three central midfield players this summer. Guys like [Jordan] Henderson, [James] Milner, Thiago and Fabinho are all getting on and I think they need more energy and more legs in there."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition • Fabinho: Declining

• Thiago: 31 and declining

• Henderson: 32 and declining

• Milner: 37/out of contract

• Keita: Out of contract

• Ox: Out of contract

• Elliott: Not ready

• Jones: Question marks

• Arthur: Ummm...



The former Scotland U21 international added:

"I don’t think Rabiot is a box-to-box central midfield player, I see him as more of a playmaker during his time at Juventus and PSG. But I rate him very, very highly. He’s 27 years old so still at a good age, and he’ll be keen to leave Juventus with the ongoing crisis."

Juventus are in danger of missing out on the UEFA Champions League this season after a 15-point deduction earlier this season. The punishment was meted out after an Italian court found inaccuracies in their past transfer dealings.

The entire Juventus board resigned in late November as a result of these investigations. They currently sit seventh in the table - 12 points behind fourth-placed AS Roma with 13 games left to play.

Rabiot has been with the Old Lady since 2019 and is one of their key players in midfield. The 27-year-old has registered seven goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions this term.

Liverpool midfielder on Aston Villa's radar - reports

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is wanted by Aston Villa in the summer, as per a report by the Birmingham Mail (h/t TribalFootball).

The 37-year-old could leave Anfield as a free agent this summer after eight years at the club. The versatile Englishman has been used in a variety of positions during his time under manager Jurgen Klopp, including on the wing, in midfield and at left-back.

However, it seems like his race is run in L4. The Villans, who signed him on loan for the 2005-06 season and then permanently in 2008, seemingly want him back at Villa Park.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle United player registered 22 goals and 26 assists in 126 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa. Milner could be one of three first-team midfielders to leave Liverpool this summer.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's respective contracts also expire at the end of the campaign.

