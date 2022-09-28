"He does magnificent things" - Manchester City star in awe of Lionel Messi after his stunning performance for Argentina

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has waxed lyrical about Argentina teammate Lionel Messi after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar produced another stunning performance for La Albiceleste.

Argentina played their second friendly of the international break against Jamaica on Tuesday (September 27). They eased past the Caribbean nation, handing them a 3-0 defeat in New Jersey.

Starring in the match for La Albiceleste was their captain and star forward Lionel Messi. The PSG maestro was only on the pitch for under 40 minutes but managed to score two goals during that period.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MESSI WITH A DOUBLE OFF THE BENCH IN ARGENTINA'S FINAL GAME BEFORE THE WORLD CUP MESSI WITH A DOUBLE OFF THE BENCH IN ARGENTINA'S FINAL GAME BEFORE THE WORLD CUP 🐐 https://t.co/pUNXVQTRPb

There were concerns about the 35-year-old's availability for the match as he was said to be suffering from illness. However, he was fit enough to be on the bench and made his presence known after coming on as a substitute.

Messi found the bottom right corner of Jamaica's goal with a low shot from outside the box to score his first goal of the night in the 86th minute. He found the back of the net again after three minutes, this time producing a stunning freekick.

Julian Alvarez was among those who were left in awe of Messi's second-half performance. The Manchester City forward pointed out how the PSG superstar can do spectacular things even if he is only on the pitch for five minutes. He told Argentinean television channel TyC Sports:

"There are no words to say what he [Lionel Messi] is, playing five or ten minutes the whole match, he does magnificent things."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has 9 goals in his last 3 games for Argentina as he has now scored 90 goals for the Argentina national team. Lionel Messi has 9 goals in his last 3 games for Argentina as he has now scored 90 goals for the Argentina national team. 🐐🇦🇷 https://t.co/Pe6UxV3qW6

Messi has scored nine goals in his last three appearances for La Albiceleste and appears ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez impressed alongside Lionel Messi

While Lionel Messi sealed the game for Argentina, it was Julian Alvarez who opened the scoring for the side. The Manchester City forward started his third match for La Albiceleste and marked the occasion by finding the back of the net in the 13th minute.

Alvarez expressed his delight at how Lionel Scaloni's team is shaping up ahead of the FIFA World Cup. He also expressed his gratitude towards his teammates and coaching staff for making him feel at home during the international break. He said:

"I'm happy, in all this time I've been here I've always felt very good, my teammates and the coaching staff have treated me very well. So I'm happy for the present, not only personally but for the whole group."

Manchester City's Alvarez will now be hopeful of playing an important role in Argentina's World Cup campaign.

