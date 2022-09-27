Lionel Messi doubtful for Argentina’s friendly game against Jamaica as 22-year-old star tipped to be likely replacement: Reports

Lionel Messi is expected to miss Argentina's final friendly before the FIFA World Cup against Jamaica this evening (September 27), according to reports.

According to TYC Sport, the forward could miss the clash in New York City, with Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez coming in to replace him.

Lionel Messi's absence is believed to be related to an illness he is suffering from rather than an injury, which will come as a relief to Argentina and PSG supporters.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in sparkling recent form for Argentina, scoring eight goals in his previous four games. Messi scored twice in his nation's impressive 3-0 victory over Honduras on Saturday (September 24) and the Albiceleste are unbeaten in 34 games.

Argentina are the reigning Copa America champions and beat Italy in La Finalissima during the summer. Their incredible run of form has made them one of the favorites to win the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The side will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage.

Lionel Messi's spectacular form has also transferred over to his performances at club level. He has netted six times and registered eight assists in his 11 PSG appearances for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) so far.

Julian Alvarez is set to replace him in the Argentina team this evening, with the 22-year-old netting just once in his ten international appearances so far.

Pundit claims current Argentina team is 'best' Lionel Messi has ever played in

The Qatar World Cup will be Messi's fifth and, almost certainly, final chance to win the one honor that has eluded him throughout his career.

South American football expert Tim Vickery believes that the legendary forward has made Argentina his priority for a long time now. He told talkSPORT:

“It’s obvious that the World Cup and Argentina has been his priority for some time. They’re [Argentina] now 34 games unbeaten and, alright, it was only Honduras in the States, but again that was hugely impressive. Going 34 games unbeaten is not a run that gets given away in a sweetie shop.”

Vickery continued:

“I honestly think this is the best Argentina team that Messi’s ever played in. Maybe you could talk about 2006 but then, he wasn’t sufficiently important to the team."

"In that quarter-final when they lost to Germany on penalties, he spent that whole game on the bench. The focal point of that side was of course [Juan] Riquelme. The focal point of this side is Messi, further forward.”

