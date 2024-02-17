"He must be the future" - Xavi urges Barcelona to keep star player amid interest from PSG

Manager Xavi has urged Barcelona to keep young Spanish midfielder Gavi at the club amid rumored interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Gavi was promoted to Barcelona's senior squad in 2021 after being highly impressive for the Catalans across youth levels. He has since made 111 appearances for the club, scoring seven times and assisting 14. The midfielder is known for his incredible work rate and versatility and his passionate approach on the pitch.

PSG have recently shown a great interest in bringing the 19-year-old sensation to the club to strengthen their midfield. They are eager to reunite the player with their current manager Luis Enrique, who previously coached him with the Spanish national team.

However, Xavi has tried to dispel Barca from considering any offers for the midfielder, speaking volumes about his value at the club. He said (via GOAL):

"He must stay and be one of the future captains of the team. For me, he must be part of the Barça of the future. He must be the future of Barça.”

Spanish outlet MARCA has also reported that Barcelona have not received any official or unofficial communication indicating PSG's interest in Gavi. The report also says that the La Liga side has labeled the midfielder as 'untouchable' and not for sale.

However, Barcelona are stuck in a dire financial situation and might be forced to sell some of their prized assets in the upcoming summer transfer window in order to balance their books. PSG could take advantage of these circumstances and step up their efforts to sign Gavi in the summer.

Xavi calls up another 18-year-old La Masia wonderkid to Barcelona's first-team training

The youth revolution at Barcelona is well and truly underway, with Xavi handing out first-team chances to more and more talents emerging from their world-class La Masia youth academy.

The latest revelation to emerge is 18-year-old centre-back Sergi Dominguez, who was called up to training before the game against Celta Vigo (via Barca Universal).

Many youngsters have established themselves as mainstays in the Barca squad, including boy wonder Lamine Yamal, midfielder Fermin Lopez and defender Pau Cubarsi.

Others like Unai Hernandez, Marc Guiu, Marc Casado and Pau Victor have been regularly training with the first team, as a reward for their impressive performances at the youth level.

Dominguez has been impressive for Barca's Juvenil A side, which recently got him promoted to their B side, Barca Atletic. He is known for his aerial prowess and composure on the ball and is said to be one of the best young defensive prospects at the club.

While he did not make the final squad for the game against Celta, he will likely become a bigger part of Barcelona's plans in the near future.