“He needs to improve” - Jamie Redknapp insists 23-year-old Chelsea star is becoming bit of a ‘problem’ for Pochettino now

Chelsea bagged a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday, May 2, at Stamford Bridge. However, pundit Jamie Redknapp pointed out that Enzo Fernandez is adding to Mauricio Pochettino's concerns.

With this win and having four more league matches remaining, the Blues have renewed hope of ending up fifth on the league table and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League next season.

However, getting there will be a great achievement for the Chelsea boss, who has dealt with a significant amount of injuries in his squad this season. There were 14 first-team players unavailable for the recent London derby, including Enzo Fernandez, who will not be back on the field for the rest of the season following surgery on an ongoing injury concern.

Jamie Redknapp expressed his opinion on the 23-year-old central midfielder and mentioned that he believes the young Argentine is a "bit of a problem" for Pochettino and needs to improveme. Redknapp told Sky Sports:

"Enzo Fernandez to a certain extent is a bit of a problem. When I watch him in this league, he’s a World Cup winner, it seems a bit quick for him. He’s been here 18 months and he needs to improve if he wants to work in the Premier League."

Enzo Fernandez has scored seven goals and provided three assists across all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea boss opens up about his future at the club

Mauricio Pochettino started as the Blues manager in 2023 after serving at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2022. His first season at Stamford Bridge has not been easy considering the injuries and the criticism he has faced as the club will be trophyless for the current season.

Following the win against Spurs, the Argentine manager spoke about his future being uncertain at the club and said:

“It's difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement. It's not my decision whether to be here or not to be here next season."

"All managers need time to translate their ideas and philosophy, we need time," he added.

Chelsea are currently eighth in the Premier League with 51 points and play against West Ham next in the league on May 5, 2024, at Stamford Bridge.