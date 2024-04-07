“He needs to maintain that level” - Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal star having "huge impact" on Gunners

Arsenal bagged a 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. on April 6, 2024, in the Premier League.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the match with English right-winger Bukayo Saka's penalty. The second goal came from Kai Havertz in the 62nd minute. However, that's not where Havertz's contribution ended in the game. In the 86th minute, Leandro Trossard netted another goal with an assist from the German midfielder.

In the post-match press conference, Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta praised Havertz and said:

"He’s certainly having a huge impact on the team. I think his overall performances have been really good and now his numbers in terms of goal contributions, are really, really high."

The former Arsenal player added:

"He needs to maintain that level, I think the understanding between the attacking players today was superb - I think they had real purpose and connection, and a lot of clarity to attack against them, and we created many chances."

Havertz joined the Gunners in 2023 from Chelsea, where he played from 2020–2023. Speaking about the 24-year-old's improved form, Arteta added:

"He's got some fantastic players around him. We have tried to create the right environment for him which I think is very important for any player. We have given him confidence, I think hopefully we've given the love that he needs. And after, he has the appreciation from the rest of the players and the staff at the club and now, our supporters for sure."

Havertz has scored nine goals in 30 appearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal's current standing in the Premier League

Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League table with 71 points in 31 matches. The Gunners are just a point ahead of Liverpool, who have a match against Manchester United on April 7, 2024. Winning the upcoming Northwest Derby will give the Reds the chance to regain the first position in the league table.

The Gunners will face Aston Villa next in the league on April 14, 2024. Speaking about the upcoming fixtures, Mikel Arteta said:

"They're a really good side. So we know that we're going to have to blaze. We have won 10 and drawn one in the last 11 and we're not on top of the league [if Liverpool beat Manchester United]. This is the level and as well, this is the reason why we have to improve so quickly as a team to try to be there."

Arsenal will play against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on April 10, 2024, at their home ground, Emirates Stadium. Leg 2 is slated for April 18, 2024.

