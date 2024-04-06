“Sack Teta now”, “We need that” - Arsenal fans furious as Arteta refuses to name 22-year-old in starting line-up to face Brighton

Arsenal will look to stay next to the top and keep their title chances intact, as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, April 6. The Gunners are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool and every game is a must-win for them going forward.

Still, the Gunners' fans were furious with coach Mikel Arteta's decision to not name Gabriel Martinelli in the starting line-up. They took to social media to share their frustrations and here are some of their reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

"Man why is martinelli still benched we need that pace"

Expand Tweet

"NELLI ON BENCH...SOMEONE SACK TETA NOW"

Expand Tweet

"Why are we not starting Martinelli yet," a fan wrote.

"We need martinelli bro seriously," another fan wrote.

"Should of been Martinelli but we move," a third one posted.

"They don't start Martinelli, smh," a fan wrote.

"We won't regret not playing Martinelli. We've been too blunt in transition at speed," another one wrote.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Luton Town at home.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta appears to be cautious with Gabriel Martinelli's status

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has recently opened up about Gabriel Martinelli and his status after dealing with a foot injury he sustained in early March. The Brazilian left winger was able to return on time for the games against Manchester City and Luton. But he had limited time in both matches, playing 27 minutes in total.

Arteta said that they had to check Martinelli's fitness before making a decision for the Luton clash.

"He is because he was available to play against a really tough opponent three days ago. Again, we’ll train today and see the state of every player, and make the right decision tomorrow," Arteta said earlier in the week, via JustArsenal.

Martinelli will be on the bench for the away game against Brighton, meaning that he isn't considered 100% ready to play a full match. With crucial games coming up, starting from the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich next week, Arsenal want to have the Brazilian winger in full form.

Gabriel Martinelli has appeared in 34 games across all competitions this season with eight goals and five assists. This is not the first time that Martinelli missed some time this season. He was out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury in late September - early October.

Poll : Did Arteta make the wrong decision by not starting Martinelli? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion