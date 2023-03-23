"He never gives up" - PSG star Marco Verratti heaps praise on 'wonderful' player linked with summer move to Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti has lauded Arsenal target Declan Rice ahead of Italy's Euro 2024 qualifier later today (March 23).

The Italy international's only appearance against the West Ham United midfielder came in the 2020 UEFA Euro final, which the Azzurri won on penalties. They are likely to start in the No. 6 role for their respective teams once again when the two teams meet in Naples.

Verratti was asked at the pre-match presser to give an opinion on his English counterpart ahead of the game. The 30-year-old replied, as quoted by journalist Marky Mann-Bryans:

"He is a number 6, a defensive midfielder that England really need and I'm sure he will end up at a top side. I have played against him many times and he never gives up, has a wonderful attitude and is really young so has room for improvement."

Rice, 24, has been linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window. According to journalist Rudy Galetti (h/t The Boot Room), he is their priority target at the end of the season, while Liverpool are also mentioned as a possible suitor.

The Gunners currently lead second-placed Manchester City by eight points after 28 games, although the latter have a game in hand. There is a good chance that manager Mikel Arteta can lead Arsenal to their first league title in 19 years.

Regardless of the outcome of the campaign, Arsenal would be wise to sign Rice. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny (both 30) aren't getting any younger, with the latter's contract expiring this summer.

Jorginho arrived from Chelsea in January for a fee of £12 million but the 31-year-old only penned a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Declan Rice responds to speculation about his future amid Arsenal links

Declan Rice has claimed that he is focused on England's upcoming fixtures and will return to paying undivided attention to West Ham United after the international break.

Rice is the Hammers' captain, which naturally puts his displays under additional scrutiny if the team isn't playing well. Speaking ahead of the Three Lions' encounter against Italy, he said (h/t Express):

"There has always been loads of talk around my name but for me, now I’m here, it’s about these fixtures for England. When I get back to West Ham it’s about playing the best I can for that club to get us out of the relegation battle and win the conference league. My club performances are probably getting looked at more because of where we are in the league."

Rice, whose contract expires at the end of next season, has played in all 26 of his team's league games this term, as they sit 19th in the table.

