"He would never go to Arsenal in a million years" - Pundit claims Harry Kane wouldn't move to Gunners even if he was offered £1m-a-week

Darren Bent believes Harry Kane would never even consider the possibility of joining Arsenal. The pundit insists that the Bayern Munich star wouldn't join even if he was offered a million pounds a week in wages.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Kane's contract with the Bavarians includes a release clause worth €80 million available only for the January transfer window. While it wasn't activated, he reported that the England international would be available at an even cheaper price of €65 million in January 2026 (via GOAL).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been heavily linked with multiple strikers, and naturally, the news of Kane's availability sparked transfer links with the club. However, Bent has scoffed at the idea of the former Tottenham Hotspur star joining their north London arch-rivals. He said (via TBR Football):

“I’d take him in a heartbeat, and I don’t know if it would (be bigger than Campbell). This is why I think the Sol one is bigger. He’s Tottenham’s greatest ever goalscorer, one of their best ever players, England captain. But there’s been Bayern in between, listen, Sol Campbell, at the time was one of the best centre-halves in the country, he came out on TV and said he wasn’t leaving then went to Arsenal for free. Harry Kane never came out and said he was staying. I don’t think he would."

When asked if there's a chance of him joining the Gunners if they offered Kane £1 million a week, Bent said:

"No, I don’t think he would, but you never know do you. He would never go to Arsenal in a million years, but if you’re asking if I would take him, 100%."

The Gunners will next face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15.

"He would be the perfect last piece in the jigsaw" - Joe Cole says Harry Kane would 'suit' Arsenal 'down to the ground'

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes Harry Kane would be the solution to the Gunners' striker crisis. He insists that the England international would be a great fit at the Emirates.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz have left the Gunners with very few options in attack, especially in the No. 9 role. Multiple reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta has been keen to sign a striker who can help him end the club's Premier League drought for quite a while now.

Cole believes Kane, who's scored 72 goals in 73 games for Bayern Munich, is the man for the job. He said:

“I can see the logic with Harry Kane joining Arsenal – stranger things have happened. He’s gone to Germany, and he’s carried on where he left off. The man just oozes goals. For Arsenal, as a footballer, he would be the perfect last piece in the jigsaw – he suits them down to the ground."

Kane is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals and 61 assists in 435 games. He came through their academy before joining Bayern in 2023.

