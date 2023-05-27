"He could play in the Xhaka position" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sign 'fantastic' World Cup winner this summer

Former Arsenal academy striker Jay Bothroyd has urged his former club to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are confident of securing a deal for the Argentina international and plan to triple his current wages at Brighton. If the Gunners want to sign him, they would have to make a late attempt to thwart Liverpool's advances.

Bothroyd nevertheless believes the Gunners should be all over the 24-year-old. He thinks that the Brighton midfielder could play in the same role as Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Switzerland international plays as a box-to-box midfielder for Mikel Arteta's side, helping at both ends of the pitch. Mac Allister, like Xhaka, has an impressive engine, passing skills and the diligence to do his bit off the ball.

Bothroyd told FourFourTwo, via the Boot Room:

"I would go with Mac Allister as well from Brighton. I think he’s a fantastic player, he could play in the Xhaka position as one of the three midfielders, he gets forward well, good on set-pieces, strong on the ball, he’s someone I think can help Arsenal going forward [sic.]."

Mac Allister rose to prominence after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, grabbing an assist in the final against France. He has also impressed for the Seagulls this term, scoring 12 times and laying out three assists in 39 games across competitions.

Arteta pleased with Arsenal star signing new contract

Bukayo Saka put an end to speculation surrounding his future at Arsenal by signing a new contract earlier this week.

The England international's new deal will expire in the summer of 2027. As per Football.London, he will earn £200,000 a week at the Emirates which could rise to £300,000 a week with bonuses, making him the club's highest-paid player.

Manager Mikel Arteta sounded ecstatic about Saka's new deal at the Emirates. Speaking at his pre-match press conference before the league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow (May 28), the Spanish tactician said, via BBC:

"It is great news for the club. He is a crucial player for us and represents our club in the best possible way. We wanted to secure his future and have been able to. He is extremely happy and so are we."

Saka has been one of Arsenal's best players in a season where they came close to winning the Premier League title. With 13 goals and 11 assists in 37 league games, the 21-year-old did his part in the Gunners' bid for the league trophy.

However, the Gunners' run of just two wins in their last eight league games saw Manchester City win the title on May 20.

