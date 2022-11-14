"He is a player who is spectacular" - Pundit explains how PSG signing Atletico Madrid superstar can benefit Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

L'Equipe journalist Didier Roustan has claimed that Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could benefit Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Felix, 23, has been one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe over the past few seasons since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for €126 million in 2019. Operating primarily as a second striker, he has helped Diego Simeone's side lift the 2020-21 La Liga title.

A technical operator blessed with flair and directness, Felix has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 overall games for Atletico Madrid. However, he has recently been reduced to a rotational option, starting only nine of his 18 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking on L'Equipe du Soir (via Canal Supporters), Roustan insisted that Felix has the necessary qualities to shine at the Parc des Princes alongside Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar. He said:

"I will take him because he is already a good player and he is restricted at Atletico. He has qualities. I think he can play a little lower or even up front and he may be the player who can fix Mbappe. Anyway, you have uncertainties about Messi and Neymar."

Labeling the Portuguese as a future star, Roustan added:

"He may not start, but he is a player who can come in when Messi or Neymar are not well. And then, it could also be the future because he is still very young and Mbappe will not stay very long if I understand correctly. Messi, 35, and Neymar, 30, are at the end."

Roustan asserted that a short-term loan deal would be ideal for PSG to add Felix to their ranks in the winter transfer window. He concluded:

"He is a player who is spectacular and who can bring something. So for me, I agree if it is a loan. Afterwards, if you have to take out €110 million, I think you could put them elsewhere. But in the form of a loan, I say yes. [Hugo] Ekitike is a good player, but we can see that he will be tender this season."

According to Le Parisien (via AS), PSG are keen to sign Felix on a loan deal in January. Club advisor Luis Campos, who has a good relationship with Jorge Mendes, has been in touch with the player.

Lionel Messi advised PSG to sign Lazio prodigy Luka Romero this summer

According to Football Italia, PSG superstar Lionel Messi advised his current club to sign Lazio forward Luka Romero earlier this summer.

Romero, 17, joined the Biancocelesti from RCD Mallorca for a fee in the region of €200,000 last summer. Due to his steady growth, he even earned a call-up to the Argentina national camp earlier this year.

A left-footed versatile winger, Romero has scored one goal in 15 appearances for Lazio. He recently came off the bench to score the winner in his team's 1-0 win against Monza on Thursday (10 November).

