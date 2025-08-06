"He has the quality. He has the work ethic" - Rio Ferdinand believes one Manchester United star will feel like a new signing this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Mason Mount will be like a new signing for the Red Devils in the upcoming season. The Englishman moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for a reported £55m fee.
Mount was handed the fabled No. 7 shirt, but has failed to live up to expectations so far. The 26-year-old has registered just four goals and one assists from 46 outings, missing 50 games in two seasons due to injuries.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Ferdinand stressed that Mount has all the ingredients to be successful at Manchester United.
"I saw him out in Chicago and one of the things I said to him was, ‘How are you feeling?' Because he’s been robbed of any minutes really for injury. It’s been really really disappointing to see. Being injured and in the shadows, I never had that at a new club. That is so depressing. It can take your soul away at times. I’m sure he’s been in some dark moments," said Ferdinand.
He continued:
"He will be like a new signing. I think this is no surprise. Whenever he’s been fit in his career he’s played, at Chelsea especially. Managers have played him when they won the Champions League. He was one of the most important players. He has the quality. He has the work ethic. He has the legs. He has the ability to be a really really good top player. I just hope he gets the time to play minutes to show himself."
Manchester United next face Fiorentina on Saturday, August 9, in their final pre-season game.
Have Manchester United reached an agreement with Benjamin Sesko?
Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Benjamin Sesko ahead of a move this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Slovenian striker registered 21 goals from 45 games for RB Leipzig last season, and was also linked with Newcastle United of late.
However, it now appears that the 22-year-old only wants to join the Red Devils, and has agreed a five-year contract until 2030. Manchester United are currently in talks with the Bundesliga side to get a deal across the line this summer.
Interestingly, if the move goes through, it will be the third time that the Red Devils' director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, signs Sesko. Vivell initially signed the Slovenian at RB Salzburg, and then convinced him to move to RB Leipzig in 2022.