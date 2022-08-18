"He has the quality and the profile that we need" - John Barnes urges Liverpool to complete 'fantastic' signing this summer

Liverpool legend John Barnes is of the view that Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic would be a great signing for the Reds this summer.

Liverpool have had a poor start to their 2022-23 season, with the club yet to register a win in the Premier League. They were held to draws by Fulham and Crystal Palace in their two league matches so far.

Injuries in all departments have also not helped the Merseyside-based club's cause. While the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota are sidelined, the midfield is one area the Reds are currently struggling with the most.

Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain missed their match against Crystal Palace on Monday (August 15). Jordan Henderson was only fit enough to make the bench while Naby Keita had just returned from illness.

Liverpool were thus forced to name Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark, both 17 years old, on the bench against the Eagles. As the Reds continue to struggle to get their first league win, they could return to the transfer market to reinforce their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter's Brozovic amidst injury concerns in midfield. Barnes believes the 29-year-old would be a fantastic signing for his former employers.

He feels Brozovic has the quality to be a key player for the Reds instead of being a short-term fix. He has thus urged the Anfield outfit to land the Croatia international. He told Bonus Code Bets:

“He’ll be a great addition to the squad. He’s a hard working player who’d be an important part of the team and can play different roles in midfield that the manager would want him. I know the focus is to get Jude Bellingham next year but Brozovic would be a fantastic signing. He is a different signing [from Bellingham]. He is not a short-term signing."

Barnes added:

"He has the quality and the profile that we need. If it happens, it happens. If not, we continue.”

Brozovic has made 291 appearances across all competitions for Inter, scoring 28 and assisting 37 goals in the process. He has helped the Nerazzurri win three trophies, including Serie A in 2020-21.

Keita unhappy with situation at Liverpool

Things could get worse for the Reds, with Keita said to be unhappy with his situation at the club. The midfielder has his contract expiring next summer and talks over a new deal have not proved fruitful so far.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal @SkySportDE Excl. News Naby #Keita : He is unhappy with his current situation in Liverpool. There were talks about a contract extension but they have stopped now. His departure is possible regardless of Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain. But early stage. Talks will take place. #LFC Excl. News Naby #Keita: He is unhappy with his current situation in Liverpool. There were talks about a contract extension but they have stopped now. His departure is possible regardless of Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain. But early stage. Talks will take place. #LFC @SkySportDE 🇬🇳

Keita is reportedly frustrated with how the negotiations have progressed. Talks over a new contract have now stalled and a transfer is a possibility for the Guinea international this summer.

However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool are prepared to allow the 27-year-old leave amidst their injury woes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer