"He really could make a difference" - Tim Sherwood says Premier League midfielder 'perfect' for Arsenal is better than Thomas Partey 

Pundit Tim Sherwood has backed West Ham United's Declan Rice to be an upgrade on Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

The English midfielder is reportedly linked with a move away from West Ham, and his contract at the London Stadium runs out in 2024. Amidst that, Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for Rice.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been linked with the West Ham captain, who's valued at over £100 million by the Hammers. According to Sherwood, a move to the Emirates would be perfect for the 24-year-old.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast (via The Boot Room):

"For me, Declan can play in some of the best teams in the world as a No. 6. Casemiro role, Rodri role, behind those two players I think he’s next in line. I think he’s ahead of Thomas Partey, linked with Arsenal, I think that would be a perfect move for him. I think he really could make a difference, and he will add goals."

Rice is one of the finest defensive midfielders when it comes to anticipating danger, throwing himself into tackles and shielding his centre-backs. Contributing in the final third, though, isn't his strongest suit.

The Englishman has registered nine goals and provided ten assists in 201 Premier League games. Partey, meanwhile, continues to be a key cog in Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

The Ghana international has four goals and five assists in 96 appearances across competitions since leaving Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

Gary Neville praises Mikel Arteta for dropping Arsenal's Thomas Partey against Newcastle United

Arsenal went on a four-game winless run in the Premier League last month, which has all but cost them the title.

They drew thrice and lost against Manchester City, with Thomas Partey starting in all four games. Jorginho, meanwhile, wasn't named in the starting XI during that time.

The 31-year-old, who was signed from Chelsea in January, was nevertheless handed starts against Chelsea on May 2 and Newcastle United five days later. The Gunners won both games.

Gary Neville praised manager Mikel Arteta for restoring Jorginho to the starting XI in the 2-0 win against the Magpies. He told Sky Sports (via 3News.com):

"Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for picking Jorginho. Many would have said get Thomas Partey back in there. ... Jorginho composed his teammates and guided them."

Jorginho has featured in 13 games across competitions for the Gunners, starting eight. He has also been an unused substitute on five occasions during that period. Arsenal have 81 points from 35 games, trailing league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by a point.

