"He did not really need me at that moment" - Ex-Manchester United defender admits he was tempted to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has admitted he was considering reaching out to Erik ten Hag about a potential return to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was appointed by the Red Devils in May last year and started working at the club last summer. He was linked with plenty of his former Ajax players, including the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, and Antony.

However, Blind was one name that at the time wasn't being mooted for a potential return to Manchester United. That wasn't to say that the Dutchman wasn't pondering heading back to the Premier League giants.

The 33-year-old defender has told the club's official website that although he didn't call Ten Hag, he was tempted to try and do so. He said:

"No [I didn't call him]. To be honest, he has the same agent as me, so the connection is not that far away."

Ten Hag did sign his former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, with the Argentine joining in a £56.7 million deal. Blind alluded to this when insisting that the Dutch coach didn't need him at Old Trafford:

"But yeah, he did not really need me at that moment. He [had] already bought some players in. [Lisandro] Martinez as well, in the same position, and I am not blaming him for that.

Blind concluded by stating how much he learned playing under Ten Hag at Ajax:

"I am very thankful for the time [I had] with him. I learned a lot from him."

The veteran defender joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2014 for £13.8 million. He made 141 appearances during his four years with the Red Devils, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. He won the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup with the Premier League giants.

Blind then rejoined Ajax four years later for £14.1 million and was signed by Ten Hag. He featured 171 times under the Dutchman, winning the KNVB Cup. The versatile defender has since joined Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and won the German title this past season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen on reuniting with Andre Onana

Ten Hag could be reunited with Onana this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, per The Daily Mail.

Ten Hag likes Onana having coached him previously at Ajax. The Cameroonian shot-stopper has been in fine form for Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

Onana is expected to cost around £45 million as he only just joined the Nerazzurri as a free agent last summer. However, United may look to use a fringe player in exchange for the 27-year-old.

Inter are reported to have an interest in several of the Red Devils' fringe players. A potential move for Onana comes with doubts growing over David de Gea's future at the club. The Spanish goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of this month and the Old Trafford dressing room are reportedly unsure if he'll stay.

