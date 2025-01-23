“He really needed that” - Mikel Arteta expresses delight with Arsenal star who showed ‘hunger’ and ‘desire’ in win over Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Martin Odegaard after the Gunners won 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday (January 22). The win at the Emirates Stadium placed them third in the UCL standings with 16 points in seven games.

Martin Odegaard was one of the best players on the pitch for Mikel Arteta's side. The Norwegian superstar orchestrated the game from the midfield and had an impressive 91% (41/45) passing accuracy. He also found lethal through balls into the path of runners like Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Martinelli throughout the 90 minutes.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Odegaard capitalized on a deflected cross by Leandro Trossard and found the back of the net to make it 3-0 for Arsenal. The first two goals were scored by Declan Rice (2') and Kai Havertz (66').

After the game, Mikel Arteta talked about Odegaard's performance. He said (via TNT Sports):

"The goal from Martin [Odegaard] was really good, he really needed that. You could see by the way he celebrated he had that hunger and desire."

Arteta's comments came after former Liverpool defender and football pundit Jamie Carragher criticized Martin Odegaard on Monday (January 20).

"Odegaard has got to be braver and stay in these positions. There’s nothing in here [central areas], no one to combine with," opined Carragher in a discussion on Sky Sports.

The goal against Dinamo Zagreb marked his second for Arsenal in 22 games this season. Additionally, he has six assists.

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp hopeful of the side's title chances this season

Dennis Bergkamp's statue outside Emirates Stadium - Premier League - Source: Getty

In an interview with William Hill at the FWA's Tribute Night, legendary Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp spoke about his former club's chances to win silverware this season. He said (h/t METRO):

"I really hope Arsenal can win a trophy this season. They've been so close for the past few years now, so hopefully the team can find something extra in the next few months to get them over the line."

The three-time Premier League winner whose bronze statue is erected outside Emirates Stadium continued:

"It feels like they're in a stable position at the moment and hopefully the players can make something out of it. If Mikel Arteta can get a bit more quality and belief from the squad, then who knows what might happen!"

At present, the Gunners are second in the Premier League table with 44 points in 22 games. They are six points behind table-toppers Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. Arteta's side ended last season with 89 points, merely two points behind champions Manchester City (91).

