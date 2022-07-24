"He can't be relied on" - Paul Robinson suggests Manchester United are making a mistake by keeping 26-year-old this summer

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has insisted that Manchester United cannot rely on Anthony Martial to be their main number 9 next season.

Martial spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla after struggling for playing time at Manchester United. The Red Devils initially planned to sell the forward when he returned from Spain this summer.

However, the France international has been in fine form for Erik ten Hag's side during the pre-season. He has scored three goals and provided one assist from the club's four exhibition matches so far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Two clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now. Erik ten Hag and Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player.Two clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now. Erik ten Hag and Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFCTwo clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now. https://t.co/tEAJDdWNnZ

Martial's recent performances have seen him force his way into Ten Hag's plans for the season. There have also been suggestions that he has edged past Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order.

However, Robinson has suggested that Manchester United could be making a mistake by keeping the 26-year-old at the club. The former Tottenham Hotspur claimed that pre-season displays cannot be relied upon and pointed out how the forward has failed to prove he is good enough in recent seasons. He told Football Insider:

“That surprises me. Martial has had his chances in the first team and the Premier League. Let’s be honest, pre-season games are very different to actual games. They are played at a very different tempo. The importance of games is very different."

“Man United have a big couple of weeks ahead before the season starts and the window closes. The need to address Ronaldo’s future and they need to sign a number nine. Yes, Martial has had a good pre-season. He has started well. But he has had his chance."

“He has proved that he can’t be relied on over the last few seasons. I’m sure United fans would be disappointed if Ten Hag decided to go with Martial as their number nine next year.”

It is worth noting that Martial has started each of Manchester United's four pre-season friendlies so far. It is highly likely that the Red Devils start with the Frenchman as their number 9 when the Premier League kicks off in two weeks' time.

How has Martial fared for Manchester United?

The Red Devils signed Martial from French club AS Monaco for a deal worth £58 million in 2015. The forward has since made 269 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

Martial found the back of the net 79 times and provided 50 assists in those matches. He has also helped the club win four trophies, including the UEFA Europa League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far