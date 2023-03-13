Will Neymar be able to play at 100% again? Doctor provides update on injured PSG superstar

Hakim Chalabi, the medical director of Aspetar Sports Hospital, where Neymar recently underwent surgery, has provided an update on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's injury.

The Brazilian picked up an ankle injury during the Parisians' 4-3 win against LOSC Lille last month. He was forced off the field after twisting his ankle following a tackle that caused damage to his ligaments.

There were claims that Neymar would do everything he could to be fit in time for the second leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich last week. However, it soon emerged that the injury would sideline him for the rest of the season.

The Les Parisiens superstar has since traveled to Doha, the capital of Qatar, for treatment. He went under the knife at Aspetar, a hospital that specializes in sports medicine, last week.

Providing an update on the situation, the hospital's medical director Chalabi revealed that Neymar is feeling positive after the operation. The doctor reckons it's too early to put a timeline on the forward's return to action but is confident that the PSG superstar will return to his best.

"Neymar Jr. underwent successful surgery yesterday," Chalabi told Agence France-Press. "He's doing very well and is happy. He's in no great pain, and the surgeons who operated on him are very happy. We'll assess later the moment of his return to the field.

"For the moment, it's a little early to talk about it. (He) will have to move around on crutches for a few days, but then he should be able to resume his physical recuperation. He should return to his normal level but with less risk of injury."

The 31-year-old has missed four games across competitions since suffering the injury against Lille. Having already been knocked out of the Champions League, PSG are unlikely to rush him back.

How did Neymar fare for PSG before getting injured?

Neymar began the 2022-23 season in red-hot form. He bagged 11 goals and nine assists in 14 Ligue 1 games before club football was interrupted by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, the former Barcelona superstar struggled for form after returning from the World Cup. He found the back of the net only twice in six league games before picking up his latest injury last month.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are ready to pay Neymar up to leave the club.



(Source: PSG are ready to pay Neymar up to leave the club.(Source: @Romain_Molina 🚨 PSG are ready to pay Neymar up to leave the club.(Source: @Romain_Molina ) https://t.co/uDQDHBMOcB

The forward's struggles once again raised doubts about his long-term future at the Parc des Princes. There are suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club this summer, with a transfer to England mooted.

