“He had no right to put the ball where he did” – Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy names toughest player he faced against Arsenal

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has picked Oleksandr Zinchenko as the toughest Arsenal player he has played against this season.

The Gunners have been in terrific form this season, losing just three games and drawing three out of their 29 Premier League games. They sit atop the league table, eight points above second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

One of Arsenal's draws this season came against Newcastle at the Emirates in January. Murphy, who came on as a substitute in the game, recently explained how hard it was to play against Zinchenko. He said (via football.london):

"It was tough playing against Zinchenko. I think he slipped three passes right between me and Sean [Longstaff] in the space of 15 minutes.

"He had no right to put the ball where he did. And he was getting through gaps like that. You think you’re in a good defensive shape and he’s still picking out passes like that."

Murphy also named Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli when speaking about the difficulties of facing the Gunners:

"Obviously, Saka, deadly. Martinelli, frightening also."

Zinchenko joined the north London side from Manchester City last summer. He has had to deal with some injury issues this season but has been brilliant whenever he has played.

The Ukrainian fullback has made 22 league appearances for Arsenal, contributing one goal and two assists.

Saka and Martinelli, meanwhile, have scored 25 goals and provided 13 assists between them in the Premier League this season.

Former Arsenal midfielder heaps praise on Mikel Arteta

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere recently lauded Mikel Arteta's management and his relationship with the players.

Wilshere, who came through the Gunners' academy, now coaches their U18 side. He now works under Arteta, who he once shared the pitch with at the Emirates.

Speaking about the Spaniard's management, Wilshere said (via The Mirror):

"He’s a really intelligent coach, but he also knows how to motivate people.

"When you have a connection with your players like Mikel does – and you can see that he really cares – players buy into that and they’ll do anything you want really. You can tell them to build with three at the back or four at the back, but it’s deeper than that."

Wilshere made 197 senior appearances for the club, contributing 14 goals and 30 assists before departing in 2018.

His Arsenal U18 side will take on Manchester City U18 next in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals on April 4. The Gunners' senior team, meanwhile, will next face Liverpool at Anfield on April 9.

