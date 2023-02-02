“He’s back in the country” – Graham Potter offers update on how Chelsea star Ziyech has reacted after PSG move collapsed

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on Hakim Ziyech after his failed loan move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the January transfer window.

The Morocco international was the subject of late transfer interest from Christophe Galtier's team, who needed attacking reinforcements. PSG offered to take Ziyech on loan to the Parc de Princes until the end of the 2022-23 football season.

Although both clubs reached an agreement and the forward even passed a medical on Wednesday (January 31), the deal did not go through. According to L'Equipe, Chelsea sent the relevant paperwork to PSG beyond the French transfer deadline.

Ziyech was forced to spend the night in Paris and is said to be 'extremely upset' with the failed move. Potter, speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Fulham, gave an update on the player's whereabouts.

He said (via football.london):

"He's back in the country and trained this morning. He is a professional player and understands the situation. He is committed to us."

Potter's Parisian counterpart Galtier has laid the blame for the failed loan move solely at the Blues' feet, saying:

"For various reasons, we could not sign the player we had targeted. I believe that the responsibility does not lie with our club. That's how it is; that's life; we look ahead."

Chelsea coach praises record signing Enzo Fernandez, addresses concerns over squad size

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez secured a deadline day move to Chelsea from Benfica.

While Chelsea failed to facilitate Hakim Ziyech's transfer to PSG, they made no mistake in securing a record move for Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues paid Benfica a British record €121 million (£106.8 million) to secure his services.

Speaking about the Argentine midfielder's signing, Potter said:

"We've got to go through the paperwork and gets the clearance and all that. My Spanish isn't great and his English isn't great, but we'll get there. He is an impressive young man and we're looking forward to working with him."

The Englishman also acknowledged that he was working with a bloated squad and stated that he, along with his staff, will plan for the future in the coming days. He stated:

"I'm not complaining about it. It's exciting but a test for me and the staff. We have a lot of good players and we have to create an environment where there is healthy competition. Only eleven can play, that is how it is, but it's abuot being ready and supporting the team."

The Blues spent over £250 million in the January transfer window to sign eight players.

