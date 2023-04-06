"He’s the best in history” - Barcelona chief offers opinion on Lionel Messi returning to Camp Nou

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has touched on the speculation linking Lionel Messi with a return to Camp Nou in the summer.

Messi, 35, is being touted for a potential reunion with the Blaugrana when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season. The iconic forward left Barca in 2021 after the Catalan giants were unable to afford a new contract for the Argentine.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reports that there is a 70% chance that the PSG attacker will return to Barcelona in the summer. Messi is reportedly willing to take a significant wage cut to secure a move back to Camp Nou.

Alemany has added fuel to the flames by suggesting that anything is possible in the future regarding Messi's situation. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We do our thing, Messi does his thing. Messi is in Paris... but in the future you never know."

The Barcelona director then touched on how the Argentine great is held in high regard by the Blaugrana:

“No one can question the love that he receives here in Barcelona. He’s the best in history."

Lionel Messi is adored by the Catalan giants after carving out a phenomenal career with them. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances. He would likely still be a Barcelona player if it weren't for their financial constraints.

The legendary forward joined PSG in 2021 but has not received the same love from Parisian fans that he garnered at Camp Nou. He has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

However, PSG exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 for the second consecutive season. This has led to many questioning Messi's impact at the Parc des Princes since they made it to the final the season before his arrival.

There has been debate over whether either PSG or Messi want to continue with one another. However, the Argentine's entourage have released a statement regarding the speculation over his future, confirming talks over a renewal have been held. It reads:

"We won’t make a public statement, but not only is it clear that Leo and the club are negotiating, but the club want Leo to stay, as the manager (Christophe Galtier) recently said."

Lionel Messi insisted that he didn't want to leave Barcelona in 2021

Lionel Messi bidded farwell to Barcelona in 2021.

Lionel Messi wept as he gave a farewell address to Barcelona in the summer of 2021. The Argentine was disappointed to be leaving the club of which he cemented his legacy with. He said (via ESPN):

"I am really sad because I didn't want to leave because this is the club I love. I didn't expect this. I have never lied; I have always been honest and upfront. Last year I wanted to leave; this year I didn't. That's why I am so sad."

Lionel Messi also made it clear the lengths he went to in order to remain with the Catalan giants:

"I did everything I could to stay and it wasn't possible. I offered to reduce my salary by 50% and Barca didn't ask for anything else. They didn't ask for another 30%; that's a lie."

