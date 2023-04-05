“We don’t want to play this little game” - Lionel Messi’s entourage release strongly worded statement on PSG superstar’s future

Lionel Messi's entourage have released a strongly worded statement regarding the Argentine icon's future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It has been heavily speculated that Messi, 35, will depart the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. His contract expires and a departure has been mooted.

L'Equipe reported yesterday that although talks were ongoing regarding renewal, the Argentine was nearing the exit door. It was stated that Messi would only remain at PSG on his terms and that a salary decrease was out of the question.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added to that report by claiming that Al Hilal had offered Messi €400 million to join the Saudi Pro League side. However, the player intends to remain in Europe.

Lionel Messi's entourage have now released a statement touching on the speculation surrounding his future at PSG. They told La Parisien:

"It’s strange to see news about the club wanting to lower Leo’s salary, or not wanting to extend his contract circulate. We don’t want to play this little game. This kind of fake news doesn’t do Leo, nor his relationship with the club, any good. But perhaps that’s exactly what some people want."

The statement continued by insisting that the Paris giants want Messi to remain at the club:

"We won’t make a public statement, but not only is it clear that Leo and the club are negotiating, but the club want Leo to stay, as the manager (Christophe Galtier) recently said. It is therefore strange to see someone divulge something else to the press. What interest do they have in lying? It would be good to ask those that are doing it."

Lionel Messi has been at PSG since 2021 when he left Barcelona after his contract expired. He's been in scintillating form this season, scoring 18 goals and 17 assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, Messi's time has not been overly ceremonious. The Argentine was booed by the club's fans before and after his side's 1-0 defeat to Lyon on Sunday (April 2).

PSG's Lionel Messi's chances of rejoining Barcelona are at 70%

Lionel Messi is touted for a return to Barca.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that Lionel Messi's chances of rejoining Barcelona in the summer currently stand at 70%. It is added that the iconic attacker will have to take a significant wage cut to secure a reunion with the Blaugrana. The Catalan giants' president Joan Laporta has regularly talked up a potential return for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He confirmed that he held talks with the forward's father in an interview last month:

“I met Jorge Messi, we talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. I’m happy for him. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return.”

Messi carved out an illustrious career at the Nou Camp, cementing himself as perhaps the greatest player in the club's history. He scored 672 goals and contributed 303 assists in 778 games. The Argentine wept as he gave his farewell speech to Barca after leaving the club in the summer of 2021.

