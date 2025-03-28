“He’s the best of all time? I agree” - Dean Huijsen names Real Madrid hero as his idol amid transfer links

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has labeled Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as the best of all time. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are already hot on the heels of the 19-year-old defender ahead of the summer.

The LaLiga giants have been monitoring Huijsen for quite some time, but have been impressed with his recent rise. The player has been indispensable for the Cherries this season and recently earned his debut with the senior Spain side.

Real Madrid were previously aiming to move for the player in 2026 but have accelerated their plans amid the rising interest in his signature. Los Blancos allowed Nacho Fernandez to leave last summer without signing a replacement, a decision that has come back to haunt the club.

Eder Militao picked up his second ACL injury in less than two years in November last year and is sidelined right now. Although the LaLiga giants have unearthed a gem in Raul Asencio, they still want to sign Huijsen this summer.

Speaking recently to Talking Ballshit, the Spaniard revealed that he idolizes Sergio Ramos.

“My idol was always Sergio Ramos. He had everything, from goals, to leadership, to on the ball ability, defensively, character… everything. I used to watch him a lot. He’s the best of all time? I agree,” Huijsen said.

Huijsen reportedly has a €50m release clause in his deal, but Real Madrid could look to include a player in their offer to sweeten the deal. Bournemouth apparently have an interest in Fran Garcia, which could work in Los Blancos' favor.

How many trophies did Sergio Ramos win with Real Madrid in his career?

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005 and went on to become a club legend. The Spanish defender appeared 671 times for the LaLiga champions, contributing 101 goals and 40 assists.

Ramos won 22 trophies with Los Blancos, including four Champions League trophies and five league titles. The 38-year-old also won four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups with Real Madrid.

Ramos guided Los Blancos to two Copa del Rey trophies and four Supercopa de España. The veteran defender was also quite successful with La Roja, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and the 2008 and 2012 Euros.

The Spaniard left the LaLiga champions in 2021 at the end of his contract to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He currently plays for Monterrey.

