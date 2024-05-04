“He’s the complete player” - Martin Keown blown away by display from Arsenal star in 3-0 win against Bournemouth

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was highly impressed with defensive midfielder Declan Rice's performance in the Gunners' clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

The home side bagged a 3-0 victory with the 25-year-old Englishman making two goal contributions in the match. The Gunners' legend praised Rice and said (via TEAMtalk):

"Declan Rice. The superlatives for him… The way he played, the assists, he just keeps getting better."

Speaking of what a great fit Rice is for Mikel Arteta's squad, Keown said:

“If ever a position or a club was ready-made for him, it was the Arsenal situation. Nine assists now, seven goals – he’s the complete player for Arsenal.”

The Gunners opened the scoring just before the end of the first half with Bukayo Saka successfully netting a penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled by the Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers in the box.

Although Bournemouth put on a better performance in the second half, Leandro Trossard scored the second goal in the 70th following an assist from Declan Rice. The Englishman netted the third goal in 90+7 minutes with an assist from Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League with 83 points in 36 matches, four points ahead of second-place Manchester City, who have two games in hand. With only two more league matches left, Mikel Arteta's squad cannot afford to make any mistakes in order to claim the title.

Joe Cole could not see a 'fault' in the Arsenal squad during Bournemouth clash

Former Chelsea and England icon Joe Cole was also stunned by the Gunners' performance against Bournemouth. Sharing his perspective after the clash, Cole said:

“Fantastic performance. Should have been 3-0 or 4-0 from the first half, [they] took the pedal off the gas a touch in the second half but then showed their class with the finishing."

Addressing the race for the Premier League title, the former winger said:

"I think it’s going to be one of them seasons… Man City or Arsenal, whoever gets the trophy, there’s two champions. I can’t see a fault in this Arsenal team – a real impeccable performance."

Arteta's side will next be in league action against seventh-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 12.