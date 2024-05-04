Manchester United reportedly have concerns over Thomas Tuchel's history of clashing with club leaderships as they seek a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Although the Dutchman is not in immediate threat of losing his job, United have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign. Set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season, United could yet end the season with silverware, as they take on holders Manchester City in a repeat FA Cup final from last year.

New United minority owner INEOS is seeking options to replace Ten Hag (as per Mirror via the TIMES), with Tuchel being touted as one of the options. The German is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season after a forgettable campaign where Bayern saw their 12-year Bundesliga stranglehold end.

However, Tuchel's history of clashing with his club hierarchy at his previous clubs could discourage INEOS from appointing the German as the new boss. Tuchel's five-year reign at Mainz ended with a dispute with club directors for fund transfers.

At his next stop at Borussia Dortmund, the German faced the sack after a breakdown of his relationship with the club's board. Tuchel then moved to PSG, where he reportedly clashed with sporting director Leonardo and reportedly disrespected the club.

At Chelsea, Tuchel apparently never bonded with new co-owner Todd Boehly. Even at his current club, there are reports (as per Mirror) that Tuchel has had issues with the club hierarchy and that the dressing room is not united.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an underwhelming second season under Erik ten Hag. They are sixth in the Premier League, with 54 points from 34 games and cannot finish higher than fifth, as fourth-placed Aston Villa have an unassailable 13-point lead.

The Red Devils finished last in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe, while their EFL Cup title defence ended early. They squandered a 3-0 lead in the FA Cup semifinal against Championship side Coventry City before escaping on penalties.

Following a 1-1 home draw with Burnley last weekend in the league, the Red Devils travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (April 6). The reverse fixture in September at Old Trafford ended in a 1-0 win for United, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' 45th-minute winner.