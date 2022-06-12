“He’s so devastating with his pace” – Tony Cascarino names ‘durable’ player who could be upgrade on Pulisic at Chelsea 

Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino has backed Raheem Sterling to be an upgrade on Christian Pulisic if he decides to move to Stamford Bridge.

According to The Telegraph, Sterling is undecided over his future and has just over a year left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The report goes on to claim that if the winger does decide to move on from the Etihad Stadium, a number of big European clubs have declared their interest.

The England international is coming off another impressive season with Man City.



Chelsea are named as one of those sides, along with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. Sterling scored 16 times and provided nine assists in his 47 appearances for the Cityzens last term, although Pep Guardiola left him out of several of his team's biggest games.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino admitted that he has been disappointed by Pulisic's lack of impact at Stamford Bridge since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

“I really thought that Pulisic would be a great player for Chelsea when they got him. I thought he’d really be a top player but it hasn’t quite worked because of injury. One thing that Raheem has got is that he’s very durable and, touch wood, he avoids injuries but he’s a very durable player. You can switch him on the right as well so he’s a little bit more versatile as a player."

“For Tuchel, I could see Chelsea attempting to get that type of wide man, absolutely.Why wouldn’t you? His numbers, he creates and he just stretches teams. Pace always stretches teams and if you want to be countering, Raheem is good in counter-attacking teams because he’s so devastating with his pace.”

Chelsea will reportedly listen to offers for Christian Pulisic as well as star duo

The American international scored eight times in 38 appearances across the campaign, but started just over a third of the west London club's Premier League encounters.

According to The Guardian, time has seemingly run out for the 23-year-old under Thomas Tuchel, as the club are said to be willing to listen to offers for Pulisic. They are also interested in the attacking duo of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

All three players were signed for big money by the club, but none of them have ever truly lived up to their high expectations.

