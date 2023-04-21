"He’s the example in the training space" - Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United star despite poor performance in loss to Sevilla

Erik ten Hag has praised Harry Maguire after his poor display in Manchester United's 3-0 second-leg (5-3 aggregate) loss against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on April 20.

The Englishman started in central defense alongside Victor Lindelof courtesy of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's respective foot injuries. The Red Devils skipper played a telling role in Sevilla's opening goal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Maguire asked David de Gea to pass him the ball despite being harried by three Sevilla players. He went on to lose possession while trying to play a pass to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, resulting in a simple chance for Youssef En-Nesyri.

Ten Hag, however, has praised the centre-back for what he brings to the team on and off the pitch despite his latest mistake. He said, via the Manchester Evening News:

"He has an important role, he is the captain, he leads and he communicates with the manager, motivates the team, he’s the example in the training space."

Ten Hag has left Maguire out of the Starting XI in favor of playing Luke Shaw at centre-back a couple of times this season. It remains to be seen if he will repeat this decision when Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday (April 23).

Ten Hag's selection decisions make it evident that he doesn't rate Maguire very highly. Despite keeping him as the club's captain this season, the Dutchman signed Martinez from Ajax last summer.

Moreover, the former Leicester City centre-back has started just seven league games this season.

Gary Neville points finger at David de Gea for costly Manchester United mistake vs Sevilla

Manchester United knew they had to score at least once in Seville if they wanted to win the quarterfinals in regulation time.

Their game plan would have gone out of the window instantly after Harry Maguire's costly mistake gifted Sevilla the lead. But Gary Neville believes much of the blame for the goal lies with David de Gea, who shouldn't have passed to the Englishman in the first place.

Instead of passing the ball to Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the right flank, he put Maguire under undue pressure by playing the ball to him. Neville said while commentating on BT Sport, via the Mirror:

"It’s so poor. Maguire will get the blame but why is David de Gea passing it to him there with three white shirts hunting him down? Just put it wide out of the danger area to Wan-Bissaka, surely?"

De Gea's decision-making on the ball and his passing ability have left much to be desired at times. Manchester United are, nevertheless, have offered the 32-year-old a new contract.

Poll : 0 votes