"He's not a fantastic footballer" - Paul Scholes slams Manchester United star after embarrassing defeat to Sevilla

Paul Scholes took a dig at David de Ge after the goalkeeper's role in Sevilla's opening goal against Manchester United on Thursday (April 20).

The Red Devils went into the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals against Sevilla after drawing the first leg 2-2 at Old Trafford. They hadn't lost against a La Liga side in seven consecutive games prior to facing Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Manchester United's game plan went out of the window within the first eight minutes after a howler from De Gea and Harry Maguire gifted Sevilla their opening goal. The centre-back asked the Spaniard to pass the ball to him despite being pressed by three Sevilla players.

De Gea played the ball into his captain's feet, who then lost it under pressure from opposition players. This resulted in a simple chance for Youssef En-Nesyri, who made no mistake with his finish.

Scholes gave both players grief for their mistake in the hosts' opening goal but had extra words for De Gea, who he believes is 'not a fantastic footballer'. The former Manchester United midfielder said on BT Sport (h/t Eurosport):

"David de Gea has been a fantastic goalkeeper, but he's not a fantastic footballer,” he added. It's not a bad pass and I know Harry Maguire wanted it, but you have to read the situation and what's going on in the stadium. I don't know why he wants the ball.

He added:

"Regardless of the manager wanting you to play, just read the situation. Read the atmosphere of what's going on. It's not a place for that. They fell into the trap of playing those passes, because Sevilla were so aggressive in getting to the ball."

Sevilla scored two more goals without reply, including En-Nesyri's 81st-minute strike which resulted from De Gea completely botching a simple clearance.

David de Gea in line for new Manchester United contract

David de Gea is reportedly in line for a new Manchester United, which will see his stay at Old Trafford extended beyond the summer.

As per ESPN, there is an option to extend De Gea's existing contract by another year. However, the Red Devils hope to have the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper on a reduced salary before the start of next season.

The new deal will see De Gea's basic wages being reduced but will also carry large performance-related incentives. He is believed to be earning around £350,000 in weekly wages at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old, as evidenced in his team's defeat against Sevilla, leaves a lot to be desired with his ability on the ball. His passing abilities have also come under the scanner a number of times in recent years.

