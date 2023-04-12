"He’s going to become more and more complete" - Former Chelsea star Joe Cole backs Man City's Erling Haaland to score 1000 career goals

Former Chelsea ace Joe Cole has heaped praise on Manchester City star Erling Haaland, backing the Norwegian to score a whopping 1000 goals in his career.

Erling Haaland was at his best as City bagged an emphatic 3-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday (11 April). In the 70th minute, Haaland delivered a superb chipped cross for Bernardo Silva, who headed the ball in from close range. Six minutes later, Haaland got on the scoresheet himself, tapping the ball home from close range after John Stones found him with a clever nod from the left side.

The former Chelsea attacking midfielder was mighty impressed with Haaland’s display on Wednesday and backed him to get even better over the course of his career.

Assessing Haaland’s performance against Bayern Munich on BT Sport, Cole said:

“Just ridiculous. His assist [for Bernardo Silva] was outstanding.

“The frightening thing is that he is just going to get better and better. He’s going to become more and more complete.”

Cole, who played for Chelsea between 2003 and 2010, added:

“I was saying to Rio [Ferdinand] I think he is going to score 1000 goals. He laughed at me.

“But look at the numbers, if he played until his mid 30s and doesn’t get injured [he can do it].”

Erling Haaland’s strike against the Bavarians took his season goal tally to 45, in only 39 matches in all competitions. No Premier League player in history has scored as many in a single season.

Erling Haaland expresses his love for Champions League after stunning display against Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland fired on all cylinders to help Manchester City to a commanding 3-0 victory over Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. In addition to scoring a goal and providing a wonderful assist, Haaland created a big chance and kept the opposition on their toes with his aggressive pressing.

After his stellar display, the former Borussia Dortmund man took to Twitter to profess his love for the Champions League.

He wrote:

“Nothing but pure love for this competition! 🔵”

Haaland has now scored 11 Champions League goals in seven games this season, emerging as the competition’s leading scorer.

The most prestigious cup competition will return on Wednesday night with Chelsea’s visit to Real Madrid and Milan’s clash against Napoli.

