“He’s doing very good” – Paul Pogba backs Liverpool target to ‘get to a very top level’ as he offers honest assessment

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has backed Liverpool target Jude Bellingham to get to the top level while honestly assessing the Borussia Dortmund teenager.

Bellingham, 19, is one of Europe's most sought-after teenagers, with Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City interested in his services.

The English midfielder has found the net nine times and contributed three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

He became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history when he captained BvB in a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln on 1 October.

Liverpool have reportedly been told by Dortmund that they will have to pay a Premier League record £130 million to lure him to Anfield.

Pogba, 29, knows all about having a hefty price-tag - the Frenchman was signed by Manchester United in 2015 for a then-world record £89 million.

The former Red Devils midfielder, now at Juventus, has been assessing Bellingham and has lauded his talent.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"Right now, what I see is Bellingham… he’s doing very good and I think he will get to a very top level but Kevin De Bruyne has been there for a long time."

Bellingham may follow in Pogba's footsteps and head back to English football.

He left EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City in 2019 to join Dortmund for £22.75 million.

A move to Anfield appears to be the most anticipated transfer for the teenager.

He will come up against Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne if he does join the Reds in the Premier League.

De Bruyne, 31, is, for many, the benchmark of a top Premier League midfielder, making 326 appearances for City and scoring 89 goals and providing 134 assists.

The Belgian has won the league on four occasions.

Liverpool are urged to terminate Arthur Melo's loan amid his injury struggles

Arthur has struggled with injuries since arriving

Liverpool did sign a midfielder this past summer when they lured Arthur Melo from Juventus to Anfield on a season-long loan.

Klopp's side have the option to make the loan permanent for £30 million.

However, the Brazilian midfielder has suffered a nightmare spell on Merseyside so far, enduring a thigh injury that requires surgery.

Arthur is set to be out of action for a lengthy spell, including past the new year.

He has only made one appearance for Klopp's side thus far.

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes the Reds will part ways with the midfielder before the end of his loan spell due to injury issues.

He said:

"I think they will and he’ll be off. They have obviously needed somebody in the door quite quickly because of all the injury problems they had. It has not quite worked out. We have not seen him. So it is one of those ones where maybe it is time to cut their losses and move on."

Arthur Melo @arthurhromelo



instagram.com/p/CjtGUOtJPml/… Last week was not the best for me… Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while. Last week was not the best for me… Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while. instagram.com/p/CjtGUOtJPml/…

