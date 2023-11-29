"He's a very good quality player" – Brazilian club's manager does not want PSG and Chelsea target to leave club in January

Corinthians manager Mano Menezes has suggested that he is not keen to let go of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea-linked midfielder Gabriel Moscardo in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Lately, The Standard stated that both PSG and Chelsea are interested in snapping up Moscardo in the near future. However, Luis Enrique's side are thought to be the front-runners in the transfer race to sign the 18-year-old defensive midfielder, who is valued at £21 million.

Following Corinthians' recent 4-2 league victory against Vasco da Gama, Menezes shared his thoughts on Moscardo being linked with a move away from his club. He told ESPN Brasil (h/t Sport Witness):

"We really feel these premature departures of young Brazilian players. When they start to stand out, they [Europeans] have more information than we do, they map everything. Let's hope he stays with us longer, he's a very good quality player, he has strength."

Lavishing praise on the PSG and Chelsea target, Menezes concluded:

"We are trying to find the timing for him to get up front and be a midfielder. He is very dedicated, exemplary in terms of behavior and work. He will learn very quickly. I hope that, even if there is some negotiation, that he stays with us longer, because he will certainly be a player that will make Corinthians fans happy."

Moscardo, whose current deal is set to expire in July 2026, made his senior debut for Corinthians earlier this June. He has bagged one goal in 24 matches across all competitions for his current club so far.

Jonathan Johnson gives insight on Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva sealing return to PSG

In his column for Caught Offside, journalist Jonathan Johnson shared his thoughts on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's potential future plans following his retirement. He wrote:

"Silva had some great years with PSG which he looks back fondly on, but in terms of a possible return one day after retirement, I think one obstacle might be the manner of his departure. Of course some of those involved in his departure are now gone, such as Leonardo, but it was still perhaps a surprisingly un-emotional exit."

Johnson stated that a potential return to the Parisians is up in the air:

"It came at an awkward time of course due to the impact of COVID-19 on the football world, it was the same with Edinson Cavani at that time too. For now, I don't necessarily see a return to PSG being something guaranteed, but a lot will depend on how and when he decides to finish his playing days."

Silva, 39, left the Ligue 1 side and joined Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. He helped the Parc des Princes outfit lift 25 trophies during his eight-year stint, making 315 overall appearances.

So far, the ex-PSG centre-back has guided Chelsea to three trophies, bagging six goals in 130 outings across competitions in the process.