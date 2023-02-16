"He's got unique quality" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag heaps praises on Barcelona player ahead of Europa League fixture

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has lauded Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of the two sides' clash in the Europa League playoffs. The Red Devils head to the Nou Camp to face the Blaugrana in their first-leg clash on Thursday (February 16).

Some of European football's top star names will be on display, including Barca's De Jong. The Dutchman was previously managed by Ten Hag at Ajax. He was just at the beginning of his career and emerging as one of Europe's top midfield talents. The midfielder made 59 appearances under Ten Hag, scoring three goals and contributing four assists.

The Manchester United manager has praised the qualities De Jong possesses. He said in his pre-match press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"Frenkie is an incredible, good player and he would strengthen any squad in the world. He's got unique quality."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Can you play Frenkie de Jong as a lone #6?



Erik Ten Hag in 2019: "He leaves the middle of the pitch too often for that. And if you don’t give him the freedom to go forward, you won’t get the best out of his game." Can you play Frenkie de Jong as a lone #6?Erik Ten Hag in 2019: "He leaves the middle of the pitch too often for that. And if you don’t give him the freedom to go forward, you won’t get the best out of his game." https://t.co/MJGrfcQBdv

Ten Hag made De Jong his top transfer target during last summer's transfer window. The Red Devils even reportedly agreed on an €85 million deal for the Dutch midfielder. However, he was keen to remain at Barcelona. He has featured 26 times across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing an assist since rejecting the chance to join his former coach at Old Trafford.

The duo will have fond memories of working with one another at Ajax. De Jong won the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup in 2019 under Ten Hag's tutelage. He was also part of the Amsterdam side that impressed en route to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League that same year.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen reveals role he played in preventing De Jong joining Manchester United

Ter Stegen urged De Jong to remain with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen has revealed that he advised De Jong to stay at the Nou Camp when Manchester United were interested in signing him. The German shot-stopper said he hoped that the Dutch midfielder would remain with the Blaugrana:

"I was hoping he would stay because this is the type of player I want to have in my team. There were many rumours, discussions and whatever but I am just happy that he is here, and I don’t want him to leave."

Ter Stegen then touched on how he wants De Jong to stay with Barcelona for the long term:

"I want to make very clear, when I talked to him I tried to (make him stay). One day I will just put him in something here (he pretends to tie a rope around a chair leg) to keep him here always. I hope he will be here for a long time."

barcacentre @barcacentre Frenkie de Jong: "Barcelona, right now, is not the best club in the world. But it's still the most beautiful club in the world." [nos] Frenkie de Jong: "Barcelona, right now, is not the best club in the world. But it's still the most beautiful club in the world." [nos] https://t.co/QZhr4dPE5V

De Jong has three years left on his contract with the Catalan giants. It remains to be seen if Manchester United will come back in for the player in the future.

