Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has addressed the uncertainty surrounding Romelu Lukaku's future at the club following their Champions League final defeat to Manchester City. Zhang clarified that no decision had been made regarding the Belgian striker's future at Inter Milan.

During the Champions League final, Lukaku had a golden opportunity to equalize for Inter Milan in the game's closing moments. Unfortunately, he failed to capitalize on the chance, and Manchester City claimed their first-ever UCL title with a spectacular goal from Rodrigo.

Despite the disappointing result, Zhang emphasized Lukaku's love for Inter Milan and described him as a great guy. However, he acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies with Chelsea, and discussions must take place to determine Lukaku's future.

After the final at Istanbul, Zhang touched upon Lukaku's future and said via Absolute Chelsea:

“Romelu loves Inter, that’s very clear. He’s great guy but he’s under contract at Chelsea. We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear.”

Despite Lukaku's desire to remain at the San Siro, he is currently under contract with Chelsea and is expected to report back to Stamford Bridge next month. Chelsea, however, are reportedly keen to offload the 30-year-old this summer as they undergo a rebuilding process under new ownership.

One of the significant obstacles in finding a buyer for Lukaku is his hefty weekly wages, estimated to be around £325,000. This could limit the number of clubs willing to handle his financial demands.

As the summer transfer window approaches, whether a suitable agreement between the clubs involved and Lukaku's desired destination remains to be seen. The situation will likely draw significant attention, given Lukaku's reputation as a prolific goal scorer and the potential impact he could have at a new club.

Inter Milan fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on developments, hoping for a resolution that satisfies both parties and allows Lukaku to continue playing in Europe.

Phil Foden's unparalleled success: A Treble Winner at 23 after Manchester City beat Inter Milan in UCL final

At just 23 years of age, Phil Foden has achieved an extraordinary feat, becoming a treble winner with his boyhood club, Manchester City. The talented midfielder has emerged victorious in every competition he has competed in with the club, averaging a trophy win once every 15.5 games via Squawka.

Foden's impressive list of accolades includes five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields, and most notably, the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy. This remarkable achievement highlights Foden's immense talent and crucial role in Manchester City's recent successes.

Foden took to the field after Kevin de Bruyne was forced out due to a hamstring injury in the first half of the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10. He created two goal-scoring opportunities for City and successfully filled De Bruyne's void when the team needed him.

