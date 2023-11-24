"He's an irreplaceable player because of the passion" - Xavi on Barcelona star Gavi's absence after season-ending injury

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lamented the loss of Gavi to a season-ending ACL injury, adding that the teenage midfielder is an 'irreplaceable player'.

Gavi was forced off the field in the first half of his team's 3-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers loss against Georgia on 19 November. It was confirmed after the game that he had a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee and would require surgery.

The 19-year-old is expected to miss the entirety of the season as a result of the injury. His importance to Xavi's XI cannot be understated, with the player missing just two out of his team's 17 games across competitions this season — both due to suspension.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the LaLiga game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (25 November), Xavi spoke about how Gavi will be a big miss for the club. He said (h/t @Barca_Buzz on X):

"It's an important loss, a disgrace, he's an irreplaceable player because of the passion, desire, and courage he puts in. He's a player who gives us a lot and tomorrow's game [is] precisely where we would need Gavi.

"Vallecano are always a very difficult opponent and in recent times we have not been able to win against them. We've got players back and we've got the mentality and desire to see if we can finally beat Rayo."

Rayo enjoy an incredibly impressive recent record against Barcelona and are unbeaten in their last four matches against them across competitions, winning thrice.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez reveals what advice he gave to Gavi after ACL injury

Xavi Hernandez also stated that he talked to Gavi after the ACL injury and gave him advice from his own experiences with injury during his playing days.

Xavi had a good injury record when he was a player but suffered a rather serious ACL injury in December 2005. It ruled him out for the entire season and threatened his chances of playing at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, although he did end up appearing in the latter.

Speaking about Gavi's injury, the Spanish manager added, via the aforementioned source:

"I have talked to him, I had the personal experience that it made me a better footballer, more mature. I was aware that I had to take care of myself a little more, do prevention when I had to, take care of the details. From then on I became more professional. Don't skip any recovery day, recover as well as possible. It is very important to recover well."

Gavi, still in his teenage years, has already made 111 senior appearances for Barcelona.