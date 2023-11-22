Barcelona forward set for surprise position change as Gavi suffers ACL injury - Reports

Barcelona forward Raphinha could reportedly be used in midfield after Gavi suffered a serious knee injury during the November international break.

Gavi suffered a tear of the ACL in his right knee in Spain's 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifiers win against Georgia on 19 November. He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old has received support from teammates and rivals alike. But Xavi would know that the show has to go on for Barca without one of their star players in midfield.

According to Javier Miguel of AS (h/t BarcaUniversal), Raphinha, who plays down the flanks, could be used as an interior by the Spanish tactician. Coincidentally, Gavi, who is a central midfielder by trade, has also been used as a left-winger on several occasions.

Raphinha, 26, has had a tough start to the season and has been linked with a move away from the Spotify Camp Nou. He missed two games due to a red-card suspension and was sidelined for four matches with a muscle injury.

In the games that the Brazil international has played in, there hasn't been a notable impact. He currently has two goals and three assists in 11 games across competitions and hasn't started a LaLiga game since September.

Raphinha had a taste of playing more centrally when he started in the attacking midfield role in his team's 1-0 LaLiga win over Sevilla on 29 September. However, he didn't have much time to display his skills considering he was forced off with an injury in the first half.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sends letter to Barcelona's Gavi after ACL injury

Barcelona's Gavi suffered a serious knee injury during Spain's clash against Georgia and was forced off the field in the first half.

Shortly after the match, the Catalan club confirmed that the injury was serious and reports claimed that he could miss the rest of the season. Daniel Carvajal and Joselu were two notable Real Madrid stars who put aside their club rivalry to send messages of support to the teenager.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sent a letter to Gavi, wishing him well in his recovery. The club president sent the message on behalf of Los Blancos, who beat Barca 2-1 in the season's first Clasico on 28 October.

After 13 matches, the two teams are separated by just two points in the table. Second-placed Real Madrid have 32 points while Barcelona have 30.