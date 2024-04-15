“He’s just not at the races” - Jamie Carragher unhappy with Liverpool star's recent performance as Reds slump to 1-0 loss against Palace

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was left unimpressed with Mohamed Salah's performance in the Reds' 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14.

Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze netted the only goal of the match in the 14th at Anfield. The Eagles had another chance in the next four minutes, with Virgil van Dijk slipping and goalkeeper Alisson Becker rushing out, but left-back Andy Robertson cleared off the line.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson also made a couple of great saves in the first half. The second 45 remained goalless with a row of substitutions from both sides as Liverpool slumped to a disappointing loss that dented their title aspirations.

After the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher opened up about Mohamed Salah's recent form and said:

"He’s just not at the races, Mo Salah. It’s been like that for a few weeks now."

The Egyptian star suffered an injury at AFCON 2024 and returned to action in February. Following his return, the 31-year-old has netted three goals and provided one assist in six Premier League appearances.

In another bad news for Liverpool, young right-back Conor Bradley was helped off the pitch by the medical team against Crystal Palace and was substituted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds statistically had better possession (70%), pass accuracy (83%–68%), and more shots on target (6–5) in the match but still couldn't find the back of the net.

Liverpool's current standing in the Premier League

Liverpool are now third in the Premier League with 71 points in 32 matches. In their last five game fixtures, they have had two draws, one loss, and two wins. The Reds are two points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City and are tied on points with second-placed Arsenal, who have a better goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's team, who have six more league matches remaining, will next play Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 21.

Before that, Liverpool will travel to Italy to face Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday, April 18. The Reds suffered a 3-0 loss at Anfield in the first leg.

Poll : Will Liverpool qualify for the UEFA Europa League semi-final? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion