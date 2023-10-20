"He's learnt from Guardiola" - Pundit calls Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a 'ruthless' man after his decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has explained why Mikel Arteta has dropped Aaron Ramsdale by suggesting he's taken inspiration from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Ramsdale has been displaced in Arteta's starting XI by David Raya in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League since mid-September. The England goalkeeper did play in a 1-0 win against Brentford in the Carabao Cup (September, 27).

However, that suggests Raya is Arsenal's new No.1 and Ramsdale is now staring at becoming backup to the Brentford loanee. He was a mainstay in Arteta's side last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

Parlour acknowledged that although it's harsh on Ramsdale, Arteta is showing his ruthless side that's similar to City boss Guardiola. He told talkSPORT:

"I feel sorry for Aaron because I don't think he's done anything wrong to lose his place as number one. But Arteta's a ruthless man, you can see Guardiola being ruthless."

Parlour alluded to Guardiola dropping Arsenal icon Thierry Henry during his time at Barcelona. He feels Arteta has taken a similar approach to his goalkeeping situation:

"I read about Thierry Henry when he was at Barcelona (under Guardiola). When he thinks he's done nothing wrong he leaves him in the stands. He changes it completely that's Guardiola. Mikel Arteta has learnt a little bit of Guardiola."

Arteta spent three years working in Guardiola's coaching staff at City from 2016 til 2019. The Spaniard developed his managerial credentials while at the Etihad and his work with his fellow countryman led to the Gunners swooping for him in 2019.

Aaron Ramsdale admitted this week that he's concerned about the situation. He wants to be part of England's squad for next year's European Championships:

"Yes, of course (it's concerning), it is the first time I have found myself in this situation."

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021 for £30 million. He's made 84 appearances across competitions, keeping 31 clean sheets.

Aaron Ramsdale explains how David Raya is helping him at Arsenal despite replacing him in Arteta's starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale insists David Raya has been supportive.

Aaron Ramsdale has explained how Raya has been lifting his mood amid losing his place to the Spaniard in Arsenal's starting XI. The English shot-stopper said (via The Mirror):

"There are days when I come in and I'm down because of the situation and he picks me up and, for whatever reason, there might be a day where he's down and even though I'm suffering and hurting for not playing, I have to stand up and be able to push him and make sure he's ready if he if he's picked to play.”

Raya commented on the situation shortly after becoming Arteta's no.1, urging his teammate to fight for his place:

"That’s his (Mikel Arteta's) choice. It’s not my choice. When Aaron (Ramsdale) comes back in, he needs to fight for the team and to win games.”

The Spain international has impressed for Arsenal since arriving on loan from Brentford. He's kept four clean sheets in six games across competitions.