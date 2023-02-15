"He's a pest" - Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola praises 'complete player' linked with move to the Blues and Manchester United

Former Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola has hailed reported Blues and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen. The Italian believes the Napoli striker has become a complete player and is confident that he can flourish in the Premier League.

Osimhen has been in top form for Napoli and has scored 17 goals in 18 Serie A matches this season. The forward's contributions have helped the Italian lead the table and they are now 15 points ahead after 22 matches.

The Nigerian's form has attracted interest from two Premier League giants - Chelsea and Manchester United. Zola has backed him to do well if he moves to England. He told Sky Sports:

"Chelsea would have a lot of competition. He's a complete player. He's a pest. I don't know what is going to happen. We will see. I think the task in the Premier League would be different to the Italian league."

The Blues have struggled in the goalscoring department this season, scoring just 23 goals in 22 Premier League games.

Chelsea and Manchester United target not eyeing move away

Victor Osimhen has garnered strong interest from multiple clubs, but the Nigerian is not looking to leave Napoli anytime soon. The striker's agent, Roberto Calenda, told Radio Kiss Kiss that he is keen on helping the striker do well at the Serie A side.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"We haven't found out now that Osimhen is the subject of interest from so many teams, but things are done in three: who sells, who buys and the player. I was immediately clear this summer because I knew there would be a lot of news coming out from those who had other interests perhaps. But I, the boy and Napoli had very clear ideas."

He added:

"Whoever talked about a departure made a mistake. It was Victor's will to stay at Napoli and play the Champions League that he won entry to last year together with his team-mates. Victor wanted exactly that, to have a great year with Napoli, between the league and the Champions League. He has a long contract with the Azzurri. The market is dynamic, but our will is to continue at Napoli and continue to do well."

Chelsea and Manchester United are in the market for a striker this summer as they look to bolster their attack.

