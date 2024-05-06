“He’s quite smart, he’d find a way to get us out” - Jude Bellingham names Real Madrid teammate he would choose to be stranded on island with

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham recently chose French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as the teammate he would want to be stranded on an island with. Bellingham stated that the Frenchman is smart and resourceful and would figure out a way to get them off the island.

In conversation with eSports commentator Leah Revelle, Bellingham said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Which teammate I’d choose to be on a stranded island with? Tchouaméni would be a good one. He’s smart, funny, similar interests. He’s quite smart so I think he’d find a way to get us out.”

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the ongoing season. In his first season in the Spanish capital, the Englishman has 22 goals and 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. He also won his first La Liga title with the Los Blancos this season.

Jude Bellingham would like to relive the El Clasico where he scored two goals for Real Madrid

In the same conversation with Leah Revelle, Jude Bellingham said that if he could re-live any moment in his career so far, he would choose the El Clasico this season where he scored two goals.

The Englishman made his El Clasico debut in October 2023, where Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga, thanks to Bellingham's brace.

The opening goal of the night was scored by Ilkay Gundogan in the sixth minute. La Blaugrana held on to the lead until the second half.

Bellingham scored his first goal in the 68th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area. He scored the winner in second-half stoppage time, finding himself in the right place at the right time to poke home Luka Modric's pass.

Jude Bellingham also scored the winning goal against the Catalan club last month in the second El Clasico of La Liga, where Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win.

The English midfielder is gearing up for the semi-final second leg tie in the UEFA Champions League this week (May 8), as Los Blancos are set to clash against Bayern Munich.