“He’s ready for the big stage” - Chelsea and Arsenal target can make immediate impact at Manchester United, claims Michael Gray

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly targeting Jobe Bellingham, who has been tipped to make an instant impact if he secures a move to Manchester United this summer. The 19-year-old midfielder has been one of the top performers in the Championship this campaign and a key figure in Sunderland’s pursuit of a play-off place.

It is no surprise that interest from Premier League sides is beginning to ramp up. His ascent has been compared to that of his elder brother Jude, who is now a Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray thinks Jobe now has the ability and the maturity to take on a role at a bigger club. Speaking to Betfred, Gray said (via Metro):

"One thing I would look at is that Amad Diallo went to Sunderland on loan and he was outstanding. He then goes back to Manchester United, has a couple of injuries and has to bide his time, but once he got himself in the first-team, he’s probably been their best player this season.

"So when I take all that into consideration, then absolutely Jobe Bellingham could go to Manchester United even though I want him to remain at Sunderland. I think it’s probably on the cards that he’s going to go somewhere. 100% he’s got the physicality, he’s ready for the big stage."

Gray continued:

"When you look at what his brother’s achieved in a short period of time, I’m not saying that Jobe’s going to reach those levels, but he’s got all the ability in the world to be nearly as good as his brother."

The Red Devils are reported to be all in, but the young midfielder is not agitating for a transfer, as he remains focused on Sunderland's brilliant campaign. However, with growing interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, and his stock rising, a transfer this summer looks increasingly likely for the midfielder.

Arsenal, Chelsea prepare for transfer market moves, as midfielder looks to leave Manchester United for free

Chelsea are chasing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as they seek to revamp their defence (via Sky Sports). Under contract until 2027, the French international snubbed Stamford Bridge in 2022 but economic constraints at Camp Nou could ensure an exit. Chelsea are also monitoring Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

Across London, Arsenal are keen on Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres (via Sky Sports). The Swedish forward has been prolific in Portugal, scoring 30 league goals in 26 games this season. That became a more realistic option for Arsenal with Newcastle expecting a massive sum for Alexander Isak.

Christian Eriksen is being lined up for a return to Ajax. The Manchester United midfielder has struggled for playing time and is widely expected to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

