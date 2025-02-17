“He’s not scared of anybody” - Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger lavishes praise on Manchester City star 

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger showered praise on Manchester City's winter signing Omar Marmoush after his heroics in the Premier League clash against Newcastle United. The Egyptian scored a 14-minute hat-trick as City put the Magpies to the sword (4-0) at the Etihad.

Marmoush joined Manchester City from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €75 million. He made his debut for the reigning Premier League champions against Chelsea and has started every game for the club since then.

The former Frankfurt man stole the show against Magpies and was subsequently named the Player of the Match. Speaking on beIN Sports after the match, Wenger gushed over Marmoush’s performance, saying he loves the player’s mobility and bravery.

“What I like is Marmoush he’s mobile and he looks powerful as well in his runs. He looks that in his mind, he’s not scared of anybody. I saw him play at Frankfurt, he had some special talent and in the first two or three games [at Man City] we see that he was disappointed but yesterday [vs Newcastle] already you feel him [looking] comfortable. Now I want to see how he lives together with Haaland, if they start to score, that has to work well together, it’s always very important," Wenger said.

Erling Haaland heaps praise on 'special' Manchester City teammate after scoring first career hat-trick

Apart from Wenger, Manchester City's number 9, Erling Haaland, heaped praise on Omar Marmoush after the former Frankfurt man scored a hat-trick against Newcastle.

Haaland described the Marmoush as 'special' and hoped that the Egyptian would replicate his heroics at Frankfurt at the Etihad. Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Haaland stated via Manchester City.news:

“I think especially in the first-half you can see he has something special. There’s a reason City brought him because he has something special. He got straight in the team and It’s about getting to know him as soon as possible because there are so many important games coming.”

“It’s about giving him confidence and he’s going to be a fantastic player for us. It’s always nice [to have new faces]. I’ve been a new player before trying to come in with a different energy and different personality. It’s also nice to get to know new people and of course play with good players, that’s what you want.”

“He had an amazing first half of the season for Eintracht Frankfurt and hopefully he’s going to have the same season with us now for the second half of the season," he added.

Apart from Marmoush, Haaland was also on the scoresheet in Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle. The Norwegian scored his side’s fourth goal.

