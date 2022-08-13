“He’s a silent guy who does his business quietly” – David Seaman compares Chelsea star to ex-Arsenal man Gilberto Silva

Arsenal legend David Seaman has compared Chelsea star N'Golo Kante to former Gunners midfielder Gilberto Silva.

The former goalkeeper was speaking on his Seaman Says Podcast when he made the comparison whilst lavishing praise on the Blues midfield ace.

Kante had been linked with a move to Arsenal in this summer transfer window, although rumors of a move have grown cold.

However, Seaman would appear to back the transfer if it did come to fruition (via HITC):

“When you watch Kante you think, how long can he go on for? But his stats are still way up there, the ground that he covers and he’s one of those players, he’s like Gilberto Silva was at Arsenal where they don’t get a lot of attention and they link everything up."

The former England international added:

"He’s linking the defence to the midfield and the midfield to the attack. He’s a silent guy who does his business quietly, but he gets a lot done."

The Blues midfielder has been a mainstay in the Stamford Bridge side since arriving from Leicester City in £32.2 million.

The French star has made 260 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 13 goals whilst providing 15 assists.

He has earned huge praise for both his abilities on the pitch and his character, of which he seems to be a positive influence in the Blues' dressing room.

Chelsea midfielder Kante would flourish at Arsenal

Kante would suit Arsenal

Kante is coming into the latter stages of his career as he nears turning 32 but he is showing no signs of age affecting his performances.

Although last season wasn't one of the midfielder's best for Chelsea, he was still a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side and continues to be.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions and continues to be the anchor of the Blues midfield.

However, all things come to an end and perhaps Kante's future does lie away from the Bridge given Tuchel has been on the lookout for a new midfielder.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Ngolo Kante career stats & trophies!!! Amazing career so far. Ngolo Kante career stats & trophies!!! Amazing career so far. https://t.co/BOuKKhZ9Gu

Arsenal would be a viable and astute option for the player with the Gunners having undergone an impressive rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has signed the likes of Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer.

His north London side could do with a little more experience and Kante has Premier League pedigree in abundance.

The Frenchman has won the title on two occasions, once with Chelsea in 2017 and once with Leicester in 2016.

He has just a year left remaining on his current contract.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett