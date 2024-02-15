"He's similar to Didier Drogba" - Pundit likens Chelsea and Arsenal target to Blues legend

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star William Gallas has drawn comparisons between Blues legend Didier Drogba and Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen. The Frenchman believes the Nigerian forward could tear up the Premier League if he moves to England.

Osimhen signed a contract extension in December that ties him to the Italian side until 2026. However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that their star striker will leave this summer despite extending his deal, insisting that his departure was known prior.

The Nigeria international has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, with both clubs keen on signing a striker. Gallas has backed the Blues to secure Osimhen's services over their London rivals while likening him to Drogba.

He said (via Metro):

"I think they will sign Victor Osimhen in the summer. I don’t know Victor that well as a person but he’s similar to Drogba. Didier was so strong but with Osimhen, he is also very quick."

The former Arsenal and Chelsea defender added:

"I’m sure he’ll do a lot of damage in the Premier League."

Incidentally, Osimhen has previously hailed Drogba as his idol.

Osimhen is currently one of Europe's top prospects in the No. 9 position. The Nigerian forward's stock rose exponentially after he helped Napoli end their 33-year wait for a Serie A title last season.

He was in exceptional goalscoring form last term, recording 26 goals and five assists in 32 league games for the Italian champions. He also netted five times in six UEFA Champions League appearances last season.

“I have already made my decision" - Victor Osimhen confirms Napoli exit plans as Chelsea and Arsenal receive transfer boost

Osimhen has also confirmed his intention to leave Napoli at the end of the season. The Nigeria international revealed that he's already decided on his next step, saying in an interview with CBS Sports (as quoted by the Evening Standard):

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."

When asked about a potential move to the Premier League this summer, the Napoli star added:

"I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I've already made."

Chelsea have been in turbulent form under Mauricio Pochettino this season, as they sit 10th in the Premier League table, 13 points adrift of the top four. The Blues have seen a recent upturn in form though, winning three of their last four matches.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are third in the standings as they pursue their first league title in two decades. The Gunners are level on points with second-placed Manchester City and two points behind league leaders Liverpool.