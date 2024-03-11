"He's sneaky blooming good" - Pundit lauds Liverpool defender who didn't let 'Erling Haaland get a kick'

Former Middlesbrough midfielder turned television pundit Robbie Mustoe has lauded Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah for keeping Manchester City striker Erling Haaland silent. Jurgen Klopp's side secured a 1-1 Premier League draw against the Cityzens at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

John Stones gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead in the first half from a nicely worked corner before Alexis Mac Allister equalized from the spot early in the second half. Erling Haaland, arguably the best number nine in the world, failed to make much impression on the game with Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah doing incredibly well.

Robbie Mustoe insisted while Van Dijk stood out with his exceptional ability to read the game, Quansah did not get the deserved plaudits. He also claimed that even Jurgen Klopp did not praise the 21-year-old as much as other youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley.

Mustoe said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“Even during and after – and maybe we’re guilty of that – not a lot of talk about Jarell Quansah. A lot of talk about Erling Haaland not getting a kick in the game. And as you said, there were a couple of moments where van Dijk stood out, the one on one defending with Haaland."

The former Middlesbrough midfielder added:

"But Quansah, and I remember Jurgen Klopp, the reporter asking questions about how proud he is of the young players and he mentioned Conor Bradley and maybe Elliott and a couple of the others. And Klopp said, what about Quansah? Nobody talks about Quansah. And I think he is sneaky blooming good."

Liverpool's injury crisis this season has seen Jurgen Klopp throw some of his best academy players into the mix. However, Quansah has been the cream of the crop and has already made 23 senior appearances this season.

Liverpool braced for a huge offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to be offered a mega-money offer for Mohamed Salah in the summer. As per reports, Saudi Arabian sides are set to offer the Reds a blank cheque for the 31-year-old.

Salah has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian sides since last summer and the Egyptian was also reportedly the subject of a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad. However, Liverpool managed to hold on to their star forward but their resolve is set to be tested again.

Salah's current deal at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025 as his future hangs in the balance. It has been claimed that the former Chelsea winger might consider his future in the summer with Jurgen Klopp set to depart the club.