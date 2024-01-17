"He's the soul of the team" - Xavi says Barcelona star's injury absence is a 'stab into the heart

Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Barcelona are struggling in the absence of their star player Gavi.

The Barca boss told the media ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Unionistas de Salamanca, as quoted by Football Espana:

“We lack Gavi’s leadership, his heart. The injury to Gavi is a stab into the heart. He is the soul of the team. That’s the reality.”

Gavi tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Spain's 3-1 win against Georgia on November 19, 2023. He underwent a surgery following the injury which then ruled him out of the current season. Gavi is also likely to miss Euro 2024 in the summer.

Gavi has been a pivotal figure for his boyhood club since his emergence from the youth ranks of the club. The young midfielder has already made 111 appearances for the Spanish giants till date scoring seven times and providing 14 assists.

As for Barca, they are struggling under Xavi's leadership this season after a fine domestic campaign last time out. The Catalan giants were recently defeated 4-1 by Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Barca are fourth in La Liga right now, eight points behind leaders Girona, who have played one match more. Xavi's men are the defending champions of La Liga.

Barcelona winger admits that he nearly joined Manchester United while opening up on his admiration for Arsenal

Barcelona winger Raphinha has admitted that he almost signed for Manchester United in the past. He also stated that he admires Arsenal in the Premier League.

As per Sport Witness, Raphinha appeared in a video alongside TikToker Adri Contreras and when asked to name ‘any team you were close to playing for’, the winger named the Red Devils. When asked about ‘a team outside of Spain that you like?’, Raphinha picked Arsenal.

The Brazilian joined Xavi Hernandez's side in 2022 from Leeds United for a reported fee of £55 million, including add-ons. However, he has not quite managed to justify his price tag at Camp Nou.

Raphinha was a regular starting XI player for Barcelona last season during which he scored 10 goals and produced 12 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

His role has diminished this season with the winger playing just 992 minutes of football this season. Raphinha has four goals and seven assists in 20 appearances to his name this season across competitions.